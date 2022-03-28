Video captures moment Douglas C47 Dakota military plane used in World War Two flies over Leeds
A video has captured the moment a military aircraft used in World War Two flew across Leeds.
The Douglas C47 Dakota took to the skies once more on Saturday, March 26.
It was during a parade held by 4th Battalion Parachute Regiment, The Parachute Regiment (4PARA) as they marched through the city centre to exercise their right to the freedom of the city.
4PARA are a reserve battalion established in 1942, are the first military service unit to be bestowed with the Honorary Freedom of Leeds since HMS Ark Royal received the honour nearly 50 years ago in 1973.
The National Police Air Service were supporting the parade and the North East crew captured footage as the Dakota plane flew over Leeds.
The Dakota plane was one of the most successful military transport aircraft designs in history, according to the Royal Air Force.
It was used by the Allies during World War Two.
The Flight’s Dakota ZA947, named ‘Kwicherbichen’ by her crews, conducted paradropping operations on the eve of D-Day, plus missions to evacuate casualties and re-supply forces.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.