Victoria Leeds: All 19 job openings at luxurious shopping centre including Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols
and live on Freeview channel 276
Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: 40 hours per week
NG Bailey Facilities Services have an exciting new opportunity for a resident Working Supervisor (electrical) whom will lead a team of service engineers and specialist service partners to deliver maintenance provision to Victoria Leeds.
Contract: Full-Time
This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.
Contract: Full-Time
Supporting the Boutique Manager you will demonstrate excellent leadership qualities, coaching and guiding your new team, motivating and inspiring them to achieve positive results and embrace change.
Contract: Part/Full-Time
In the Supervisor role you will provide full and effective supervisory support to the Shop Management. This may involve overseeing a designated department or area of the shop floor as specified by the Shop Manager.
Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour
Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.
Contract: Full-Time
Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.
Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent
Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.
Contract: Part-Time
Main responsibilities include giving a warm welcome to all customers at Ted Baker, maintaining and exceeding company sales KPI and completing all tasks correctly and on time and follows company policies and procedures.
Contract: Part-Time / Permanent
Jimmy Fairly are looking for someone who is attentive, reliable, full of energy, approachable and punctual with an extensive knowledge of fashion and trends of the season.
Contract: 8 hours per week / Part-Time
You’ll need to possess a real love of fashion, provide excellent confident customer service and be able to work well as part of a team.
Contract: 40 hours per week
As a Style Advisor, you will be the first point of contact for customers and make their "fashion dreams a reality”, providing a fun and enjoyable 5 star experience.
Contract: Full-Time
This is an exciting opportunity for an Assistant Store Manager to join Sweaty Betty’s mission to “empower women through fitness and beyond” by delivering an exceptional customer experience.
Contract: 21 hours per week / Permanent
Primary responsibilities include to achieve set goals for development, hitting sales & KPI targets and to contribute and plan events to drive new launches and always on to protect hero products.
Contract: £10 per hour / Full or Part-Time
Candidates will be expected to provide all nail services to a Nail’d it standard, be able carry out appointments in a timely manner and attend home appointments.
Contract: Unspecified
The ideal candidate will have prior sales office/retail experience and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced and small working environment.
Contract: 37.5 hours per week
The Keyholder contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Kate Spade selling skills, and Kate Spade Service training.
Contract: Maternity Cover
Duties includeassisting the Store Manager in the overall day to day production of the store and operational responsibilities and pplying in-store KPI’s and making sure KPI targets set by the company are met.
Contract: Permanent
This job is ideal for someone who has interest in retail and would like flexibility in the hours that they work. You will act as an ambassador for Sook showing occupiers how to use the space, engaging with them and addressing issues that occur on site.
Contract: Full-Time/Part-Time
Candidates will be expected to work as part of a team, maximise sales opportunities and develop relationships with customers and team members. Must be available to work a flexible retail schedule, including weekends, evenings and occasional after-hours events.