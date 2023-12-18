Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Victoria Leeds: All 19 job openings at luxurious shopping centre including Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols

New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Victoria Leeds – Resident Working Supervisor (electrical)

Jobs on offer at Victoria Leeds include at Harvey Nichols and Ted Baker. Picture: James HardistyJobs on offer at Victoria Leeds include at Harvey Nichols and Ted Baker. Picture: James Hardisty
Jobs on offer at Victoria Leeds include at Harvey Nichols and Ted Baker. Picture: James Hardisty
Most Popular

Contract: 40 hours per week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NG Bailey Facilities Services have an exciting new opportunity for a resident Working Supervisor (electrical) whom will lead a team of service engineers and specialist service partners to deliver maintenance provision to Victoria Leeds.

Phase Eight – Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.

Watchfinder & Co – Assistant Manager

Contract: Full-Time

Supporting the Boutique Manager you will demonstrate excellent leadership qualities, coaching and guiding your new team, motivating and inspiring them to achieve positive results and embrace change.

Paul Smith – Supervisor

Contract: Part/Full-Time

In the Supervisor role you will provide full and effective supervisory support to the Shop Management. This may involve overseeing a designated department or area of the shop floor as specified by the Shop Manager.

Harvey Nichols – Macaron Boutique Assistant

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.

Ace & Tate – Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Harvey Nichols – Makeup & Fragrance Expert

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Ted Baker – Seasonal Sales Advisor

Contract: Part-Time

Main responsibilities include giving a warm welcome to all customers at Ted Baker, maintaining and exceeding company sales KPI and completing all tasks correctly and on time and follows company policies and procedures.

Jimmy Fairly – Sales Assistant

Contract: Part-Time / Permanent

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jimmy Fairly are looking for someone who is attentive, reliable, full of energy, approachable and punctual with an extensive knowledge of fashion and trends of the season.

Mint Velvet – Style Advisor

Contract: 8 hours per week / Part-Time

You’ll need to possess a real love of fashion, provide excellent confident customer service and be able to work well as part of a team.

Harvey Nichols – Style Advisor Womenswear

Contract: 40 hours per week

As a Style Advisor, you will be the first point of contact for customers and make their "fashion dreams a reality”, providing a fun and enjoyable 5 star experience.

Sweaty Betty – Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

This is an exciting opportunity for an Assistant Store Manager to join Sweaty Betty’s mission to “empower women through fitness and beyond” by delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Harvey Nichols – Retail Makeup Artist

Contract: 21 hours per week / Permanent

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Primary responsibilities include to achieve set goals for development, hitting sales & KPI targets and to contribute and plan events to drive new launches and always on to protect hero products.

Harvey Nichols – Nail’d It Nail Technician – Full-Time/Part-Time

Contract: £10 per hour / Full or Part-Time

Candidates will be expected to provide all nail services to a Nail’d it standard, be able carry out appointments in a timely manner and attend home appointments.

Watchfinder – Sales Advisor

Contract: Unspecified

The ideal candidate will have prior sales office/retail experience and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced and small working environment.

Kate Spade New York – Keyholder

Contract: 37.5 hours per week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Keyholder contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Kate Spade selling skills, and Kate Spade Service training.

Hackett London – Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Maternity Cover

Duties includeassisting the Store Manager in the overall day to day production of the store and operational responsibilities and pplying in-store KPI’s and making sure KPI targets set by the company are met.

Sook – Casual Worker

Contract: Permanent

This job is ideal for someone who has interest in retail and would like flexibility in the hours that they work. You will act as an ambassador for Sook showing occupiers how to use the space, engaging with them and addressing issues that occur on site.

Phillip Stoner – Sales Associate

Contract: Full-Time/Part-Time

Candidates will be expected to work as part of a team, maximise sales opportunities and develop relationships with customers and team members. Must be available to work a flexible retail schedule, including weekends, evenings and occasional after-hours events.

Related topics:Victoria Leeds