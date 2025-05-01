Born in Jamaica and raised in Bradford from the age of 16, Wedderburn picked up a second-hand camera in the early 1980s after being made redundant. What followed was an extraordinary period of self-taught documentary photography, capturing life, fashion, music, and activism in the city’s African Caribbean neighbourhoods.

This long-overdue exhibition marks the first public display of his work. With the help of a curatorial team and local community groups, more than 1,200 negatives were digitised - bringing back to life the faces, style and spirit of 1980s Bradford.

Here, we feature 13 of Victor’s most evocative images from the show. The free exhibition can be seen at Loading Bay until May 11 -

Melanie Wedderburn and Janet at their newly opened cosmetics shop Shade.

Unknown Brazilian woman behind The Perseverance Hotel.

Protesters at anti-apartheid rally in Huddersfield.

Michael White, Curly Roots, Pikey D and friends playing football on Green Lane field.