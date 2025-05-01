13 nostalgic photos taken by Bradford photographer Victor Wedderburn that feature in beautiful new exhibition

For 40 years, Victor Wedderburn’s powerful photographs of Bradford’s African Caribbean community lay largely unseen - boxed away in his attic as undeveloped negatives.

Now, some of those images are taking centre stage in ‘Frontline 1984/1985’, a landmark new exhibition unveiled as part of Bradford’s UK City of Culture celebrations.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Bradford from the age of 16, Wedderburn picked up a second-hand camera in the early 1980s after being made redundant. What followed was an extraordinary period of self-taught documentary photography, capturing life, fashion, music, and activism in the city’s African Caribbean neighbourhoods.

This long-overdue exhibition marks the first public display of his work. With the help of a curatorial team and local community groups, more than 1,200 negatives were digitised - bringing back to life the faces, style and spirit of 1980s Bradford.

Here, we feature 13 of Victor’s most evocative images from the show. The free exhibition can be seen at Loading Bay until May 11 -

Melanie Wedderburn and Janet at their newly opened cosmetics shop Shade.

Melanie Wedderburn and Janet at their newly opened cosmetics shop Shade. | Victor Wedderburn

Jerry Crawford.

Jerry Crawford. | Victor Wedderburn

Unknown Brazilian woman behind The Perseverance Hotel.

Unknown Brazilian woman behind The Perseverance Hotel. | Victor Wedderburn

Protesters at anti-apartheid rally in Huddersfield.

Protesters at anti-apartheid rally in Huddersfield. | Victor Wedderburn

Michael White, Curly Roots, Pikey D and friends playing football on Green Lane field.

Michael White, Curly Roots, Pikey D and friends playing football on Green Lane field. | Victor Wedderburn

Peter White in the sunshine.

Peter White in the sunshine. | Victor Wedderburn

