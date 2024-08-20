Vet practice saves kittens from blindness – by reconstructing eyelids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vet practice has been praised for saving the sight of two rescue kittens who were born with a rare and painful condition.

Preston and Rupert were found abandoned in a bin bag in a skip, along with their brother Beans, and were taken to Leeds PDSA Pet Hospital.

Despite them being riddled with fleas and suspected cat flu, Amy Scott – a second-year veterinary student who works at the hospital - took them home to nurse back to health, fell in love with the trio and adopted them.

Amy, who lives in Middleton, then discovered that they had a rare condition caused by a birth defect which meant their upper eyelids had not fully formed.

Amy Scott and Dr Lisa Flood with Preston, left, and Rupert at Chantry Vets

The condition, eyelid agenesis, makes it difficult to blink or produce tears meaning the kittens had no protection from fur or eyelashes irritating their eyes which they barely opened due to the pain. It can also cause ulcers, infections and scarring with a risk of blindness, and if untreated, eyes have to be removed.

Preston and Rupert underwent life-changing surgery at Chantry Vets in Wakefield to reconstruct their upper eyelids.

Dr Lisa Flood, surgical director at Chantry Vets’ Brindley Way Veterinary Hospital, said both kittens were missing two thirds of their upper eyelids but had lashes growing out of the abnormal tissue which was irritating their eyes.

Dr Flood carried out delicate reconstructive surgery by creating a skin graft from the lip at the edge of their mouth, rotating it upwards and stitching it to create new, functional eyelids.The operation lasted about an hour and a half and was carried out while Preston and Rupert were under anaesthetic and being monitored by veterinary nurses.

Dr Flood, an RCVS Advanced Practitioner in Small Animal Surgery, said: “Without treatment this condition would have become very painful and progressed to ulceration. If left untreated, they would have ended up having to have their eyes removed.

“This operation will massively improve their quality of life. They will now be able to produce tears and the eye protection will make a big difference to them.”

“I’ve done similar surgery before for pets that have had a tumour or wound on the lower lid, but it is rare to have to bring the lip up to the upper lid. It’s important to ensure there’s no tension or any risk of pulling so I had to be very careful with the measurements to make sure there was enough tissue to fit comfortably and heal.”

Preston and Rupert were given anti-inflammatory medicine and buster collars to wear to prevent them from scratching the stitches while the new eyelids healed. The new lids now prevent hair from rubbing on their eyes, sparing them from chronic discomfort and potential blindness.

Amy said the operation had given Preston and Rupert a chance of a happier life and praised the veterinary team’s care and treatment.

She said: “I am so grateful to Chantry Vets and can’t thank them enough. I can’t compare the standard of veterinary care they received with anything I’ve experienced.

“When they were younger, they were very squinty because their eyes were so sore that they kept them closed. That made them nervous about moving about and they weren’t confident or happy to jump up.

“Rupert had to have one eye taken out because of the condition and the trauma caused by eyelashes falling into his eyes before he was able to receive the treatment. But after the surgery, they can now see and are racing around and climbing up their cat tower. Their quality of life has improved so much and they are now like new kittens.”