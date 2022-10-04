On Saturday, Venture Photography on North Street in Leeds was treated to a visit from show jumper Duo, his human family and four legged friends Reggie and Vinny.

Duo arrived at the studios in his horse box and had just a moment of being "camera shy” outside the studio before being tempted inside by a huge bucket of treats.

The moment caused quite the stir with the locals, many of whom stopped to take a photo of the unique sight.

In a statement provided to the YEP, Venture Photography explained that all relevant research had been done to ensure Duo felt comfortable.

"Venture Photography had done all the necessary research for his safety and security and even prepared a 'cardboard carpet' so he didn't slip on the reception floor and even had everything cleared out of the studio so he could acclimatise at his leisure,” the statement read.

"Being a true pro show jumper, Duo is used to flashing lights and crowds of people (all five of us!) so he took every moment in his stride and behaved brilliantly- ears forward and happy.”

Venture Photography on North Street in Leeds was treated to a visit from show jumper Duo, his human family and four legged friends Reggie and Vinny. Picture: Venture Photography

A few took to social media to criticise the moment with one user branding it “ridiculous and cruel”.

Some saw the funny side however with one commenting “I thought it was a cow” and another stating that Leeds was “full of surprises”.