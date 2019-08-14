Vegan protesters to march through Leeds on 'official animal rights march'

Vegan activists will march through Leeds city centre this weekend protesting over animal rights.

-> Live updates as Asda workers march through Leeds city centre

The march will start on Albion Place at 1pm on Saturday, August 17.

It's expected to last until 4pm.

The protest is part of the Official Animal Rights March, organised by animal rights charity Surge, which is taking place in dozens of cities around the world.

Activists say the purpose of the march is to 'unite the vegan community' and 'speak up for animals'.

The vegan protesters in Leeds will march with placards and banners but are expected to keep to the pavements.

The event organisers say: "The purpose of the march is to unite the vegan community globally and to inspire vegans to speak up for animals in their everyday lives and get active in their local communities.

"There is an official Surge march in London but let's show the world what vegans of Leeds are made of!

"This will be an inclusive and friendly event, everyone is welcome! Discrimination and nasty behaviour will not be tolerated."

-> The Real Junk Food Project caters wedding entirely from food destined for the bin