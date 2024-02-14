Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Lane, tucked away in the quaint market town of Rothwell, is home to a handful of young sweethearts.

They live in the charming terraced homes that populate the quiet little street, over the road from the magnificent Holy Trinity Church.

And coincidentally, some have said that the street suits its sentimental name.

Love Lane, in the quaint market town of Rothwell, could be one of the most romantic streets in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The Yorkshire Evening Post visited in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day this year, when residents revealed that the address often prompts amusing responses from strangers.

“You get a lot of comments, that’s for sure,” said Sharon Jackson, who is converting a former Love Lane bungalow into a house.

She used to rent the property, but later moved away. She said she could not resist buying the home when it came up for sale.

“It’s a nice little spot,” the 58-year-old added.

Residents of the charming terraced homes told the Yorkshire Evening Post that they often hear amusing comments from strangers about the romantic name of the street. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Another resident, who has lived on Love Lane with her partner for eight years, said: “Everyone laughs when I say I live on Love Lane. It’s every time I have to give my address out.”

That is an experience shared by Daniel Edmondson and Helena Burton, who have lived on the street since 2019.

“Whenever I’m reading the address over the phone, people always comment on how lovely it sounds,” said Daniel, who works in financial services.

The 29-year-old met fiancé Helena, 30, more than a decade ago in the Lake District – and the attraction was instant.

They were working as instructors at an outdoor adventure course at Center Parcs.

Engaged couple Daniel Edmondson and Helena Burton were besotted with their home on Love Lane as soon as they saw it. Photo: gabrielasphotographyandfilm.com.

“I loved how outgoing and enthusiastic she was,” explained Daniel, originally from Penrith.

“It’s a job where you have to be very enthusiastic, especially when you’re working with 20 children on an obstacle course.”

He added: “I come from a very traditional farming background, whereas Helena comes from a very family-oriented background. Everything is a celebration, a sit-down meal.

“In many respects, we’re chalk and cheese, but we balance each other out.”

Four years after meeting, the couple began house-hunting in Leeds. However, once they had seen Love Lane, they were satisfied that no more viewings were necessary.

“The house reminded us of the wooden lodges at Center Parcs,” said Daniel, “and we knew immediately that it was meant to be.

“We just loved the house. We didn’t even need to go inside."

Later this year, the pair will tie the knot at a ceremony in East Yorkshire. They were recently engaged at their favourite restaurant, La Bella Vita in Garforth.

Helena, a mortgage processor, was just as surprised as the other diners, who cheered and joined in with the celebrations.

The couple share the two-bedroom home on Love Lane with five-year-old sausage dog Sizzle – and they said it has made the perfect property as first-time buyers.

It is not only romantic love that abounds on Love Lane, but also neighbourly spirit. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Many of their neighbours are young couples in their 20s and 30s, although there are some older residents.

It is not only romantic love that abounds on the street, it is also home to plenty of neighbourly spirit.

Daniel added: “There is a general feeling of community. We have a WhatsApp group and we all look out for each other. We even cut each other’s grass. There’s a lot of love for the neighbours.”

The street is just a stone’s throw from the gently flowing Oulton Beck. And it is a mere five-minute walk from Rothwell town centre, which is packed with independent spirit.

The amenities are within touching distance and its charm is undeniable, so it is unsurprising that young couples seem to have flocked to Love Lane.