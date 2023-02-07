With just one week until Valentine’s Day the countdown to find a date is on. If you are single and looking for love then you will most likely be downloading and swiping on a dating app.

But did you know there are ways to make sure your dating profile is at its best and to beat the competition ensuring that you will get a date this Valentine’s Day.

We spoke to dating guru James Preece and author of the book ‘I will make you click’ to get his best tips on how you can secure a date this year.

James has been happily married to his wife for 12 years and the pair have two beautiful children.

James Preece Dating Coach (James Preece images)

The dating coach has helped 1000s of singles from professionals, recently divorced or widowed, find love. He has been in the industry for over 18 years and is often referred to as the UK’s Hitch (2005 Will Smith film).

If you’re serious about dating then James recommends Hinge as the best dating app to use, he says: “it’s a more conversation starter based but no app is ideal or perfect for any individual. You also have to make sure your own profile is the best it can be.”

For the perfect profile image James recommends that you ‘smile’ as there are so many images of men and women staring and “looking like a serial killer”.

The dating coach continued: “Make sure all your pictures don’t look the same and add conversation starter pictures.

“These images should be of you doing something that you enjoy - like cycling or hiking or going out with friends.

“Someone would look and think I enjoy that too and message you, plus it eliminates some people but it will eliminate people that may not be right for you anyway.”

Another good tip James added is if you have a picture with your pet add that to your profile too as images with animals get more attention.

If you’re in a relationship and needing some advice on what you should do this Valentine’s Day then James can help you too.

He says: “I believe that Valentine’s day should be celebrated but you should do something every single day.

“You don’t need to go out for an expensive meal and you don’t have to go overboard. I think you should be dating and having romance all throughout the year.”

Valentine’s Day 2023 (Adobe)

If you’d like more help from James head to his website James Preece the Dating Guru .

