Urgent appeal to trace man missing in Leeds

Leon Lowry.

Leon Lowry was last seen at 8.40pm last night (July 16) leaving Leeds General Infirmary and walking towards the city centre. There are concerns for his welfare.

The 40-year-old is described as white, slim build, with short black/grey hair. He was wearing black clothing and carrying a multi-coloured drawstring bag, which is possibly a sleeping bag.

It is believed he may be within or near Leeds city centre and may be sleeping rough.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 217 of July 17 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat