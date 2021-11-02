Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl from Pudsey
Police in Leeds have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 13-year-old from Pudsey.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 7:04 am
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 7:46 am
Sophie Sorby, 13, was last seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger zip up hoody, grey jogging bottoms and Nike Air trainers, carrying a black and white checked bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1216 of 1st November.
UPDATE: Police say Sophie has been found.
