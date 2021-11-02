Urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old girl from Pudsey

Sophie Sorby, 13, was last seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger zip up hoody, grey jogging bottoms and Nike Air trainers, carrying a black and white checked bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1216 of 1st November.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.