Unseen Leeds United memorabilia to go on show in new exhibition celebrating club's centenary

Unseen Leeds United memorabilia is to go on show for the first time as part of a new exhibition celebrating the club's centenary.

The Centenary Exhibition will tell the story of 100 years of unforgettable football following the players, managers and loyal Leeds United supporters through the decades.

Organised by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust it is being held in the Merrion Centre, opposite the Leeds United club shop, and runs from Saturday, October 26 until Sunday, November 24.

This ultimate tribute to Leeds United will include shirts worn by players over the years including Gary Speed's 1991/92 title-winning shirt.

The shirt worn by Tony Yeboah, from the night he scored that volley against Liverpool at Elland Road, will also be on display along with an ultra-rare all yellow Burton sponsored shirt which has never been released to the public.

Other exhibition highlights include a full set of sock tags, and historic match-day programmes as well as interactive displays.

The exhibition is also displaying the artwork of Andy McVeigh, aka The Burley Banksy and photographer Andrew Varley, whose work is also featured in one of the specially created centenary books.

A special 'antiques roadshow' is being held on Sunday, November 10, from 1pm onwards where fans can bring along their own LUFC memorabilia to be valued by a panel of experts.

Pete Emmerson, vice chairman of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust Board, said: “It’s a proud moment for any supporter to be able to celebrate a centenary season with their football club. So we’re really excited to be working closely with a number of fans who have helped us to create this unmissable collection of LUFC memorabilia which features never before seen historic items, which we’ve brought together for the first time ever under one roof.”

Leeds United managing director, Angus Kinnear, said: "We are delighted to support the Trust and their efforts. The exhibition is a fantastic display of Leeds United memorabilia and we hope as many fans as possible head to the Merrion Centre and take a look at the collection - it’s a worthwhile way to celebrate our centenary.”

James Broughton, head of marketing at Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming such an iconic exhibition to Leeds Arena Quarter as part of the LUFC centenary year celebrations.

"Following the successful opening of the first city centre club store three years ago, we have seen thousands of fans transit through our doors and are confident that the addition of this momentous LUFC exhibition will prove a popular addition to the Merrion Centre.”

Fans are advised to avoid disappointment and buy tickets in advance as visiting slots will be limited to allow fans the full experience – especially across half term and match days.

Tickets are now on sale priced at £10 for adults, £5 concessions and £20 for a family (two adults two children) via: awinningcollection.eventbrite.co.uk