University of Leeds Masters student completes trip of challenges for Guide Dogs

University of Leeds student Josh Dunlop has completed a trio of hard core challenges to raise money for Guide Dogs.

Masters student Josh, who is doing an MSc in Engineering Geology, tackled the Leeds Half Marathon, the 127 Mile Leeds-Liverpool Canal towpath cycle ride, and the 85 mile Isle of Man Parish Walk.

Josh joined the university union’s RAG (Raise and Give) charitable society in his second year of study and has previously completed the National 3 Peaks challenge in aid of Bluebell Woods Children’s Hospice and the Yorkshire 3 Peaks challenge in aid of Leeds Mind.

He said: “I was on a bit of a fitness drive for 2019 but thought if I can raise a few quid for those in more need than myself, then that’s even better. I’ve been lucky to see a lot of beautiful natural and man-made monuments and until recently I’ve probably taken my vision for granted. I also have a chocolate labrador, imaginatively named Choc, who probably isn’t as obedient as a guide dog, but is still a good boy, and the joy he’s brought to my family is infinite. I can only imagine how the gift of a guide dog would enhance the life of someone with sight loss, and that’s why I chose to fundraise for Guide Dogs this year.

Charlotte Walton, community fundraiser for Guide Dogs in Leeds, said: “Our services have transformed the lives of thousands of people living with sight loss but we couldn’t do it without people like Josh and the amazing amount of money that they raise. Josh has raised a fantastic £645, which will support 129 working guide dogs for a day, or buy 25 white harnesses.

“If you would like to fundraise for Guide Dogs in whatever way you wish, just contact me at charlotte.walton@guidedogs.org.uk for inspiration and information.”