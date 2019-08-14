University guide and tops tips for clearing on A-level results day in Leeds

Leeds Beckett University has released a guide for parents on how to deal with clearing on results day.

Clearing begins on 15 August - A-level results day - and is the process which matches applicants to university courses with places still available.

It is open to those who have changed their mind about their place of study or course, last-minute applicants, and applicants who haven’t met their offer.

Tracey Lancaster, Deputy Vice Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: “A-level results day is a huge milestone for students and their parents. As parents are much more invested in their children’s university education than ever before, emotions for everyone become heightened as we approach 15th August.

“88 per cent of parents acknowledged a lack of confidence in their ability to guide their child at this time. We are hoping we can help parents through this. With some preparation and research, parents can help make the clearing process a real opportunity for applicants.

“There are plenty of practical things parents can do in advance of results day so they are able to support their child in making the best decision on the day.”

Leeds Beckett University’s 10 top tips for clearing:

Preparation is key – don’t wait until A-level results day to start your research.

Sit with your child, go to the UCAS Track and check the status of their application.

Plan ahead, make a list of what is important to your child with them. Consider:

Location

A campus or city university

Which methods of assessment they prefer

Amount of practical experience they want from a course

Most universities have online tours. Once you and your child have shortlisted a couple, visit their websites and take a tour of their facilities.

UCAS has the official course vacancy list and universities will have their own lists on their website which are updated regularly. Encourage your child to keep checking back, even if they don’t see their preferred course at first.

Once you have selected a shortlist make a list of the universities and their phone numbers so your child is prepared. At Leeds Beckett, there are plenty of ways for your child to get in touch – phone, our award-winning chatbot, Becky, Amazon Alexa, and - new for this year - Google Assistant.

Make sure your child has their clearing number, personal ID and their results together ahead of contacting universities.

On results day encourage your child to treat conversations with universities like a job interview, having their personal statement to hand will really help as well speaking confidently and having an honest answer on why they want to study a specific course at a specific university.

Be positive! Clearing is a great opportunity and being supportive of your child will help them focus on the process ahead.

Once an offer has been secured from a university, it is important to remind your child to finalise the process. This involves logging on to UCAS Track and following the referral procedure. There is a window of 24 hours to complete, so there is a limited time to consider options with your child.

Parents can find out more about university clearing by visiting the Leeds Beckett University clearing website: https://www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/parents/clearing/.

Call Leeds Beckett University’s clearing hotline on 0113 812 3113.