UK dates revealed for Billie Eilish 2020 Where Do We Go? world arena tour: Here's how to get tickets

Chart-topping singer Billie Eilish has announced UK concert dates as part of her Where Do We Go? world arena tour in 2020.

The 17-year-old will take to the stage for two nights at Manchester Arena on July 21 and July 22, 2020.

It then moves onto the Arena Birmingham on July 24 before two nights at The O2 in London on July 26 and July 27, 2020.

Following the release of her official music video for All The Good Girls Go To Hell - accompanied with the important call to action on climate change - Eilish continues to set an example by partnering with non-profit organization REVERB for her upcoming tour.

READ MORE: Jason Donovan to perform in Leeds as part of Even More Good Reasons tour

To help create and encourage an eco-conscious environment both backstage and for her fans, Billie Eilish will be allowing fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to the shows. Water-stations will be available at every venue for both attendees and crew backstage, plastic straws will not be permitted.

And a Billie Eilish Eco-Village will be stationed at every show, providing attendees information and resources on ways to help combat climate change and preserve the earth.

Tickets for Billie Ellish’s Where Do We Go? world tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4 2019 at 9am via: livenation.co.uk

