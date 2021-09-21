Uber looking to recruit 1,500 more drivers in Leeds

Uber is looking to recruit 1,500 more drivers in Leeds. PIC: PA

The firm says the recruitment drive is in response to trips through the app growing by eight per cent compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

Uber says driving with them means that drivers will get access to the firm's industry-leading worker protections, which include an additional 20 per cent of earnings in holiday pay and a pension.

These rights are only available on Uber, and not on any other ride hailing app, and are part of the reason why record numbers of drivers are earning on the platform. However in order to meet growing rider demand as cities open up across the UK, Uber is looking to further increase driver numbers.

Uber drivers also receive parental leave payments, sickness and injury cover and occupational accident cover. Every Uber driver in the UK is also entitled to be represented by the GMB.

Ash Kebriti, Uber general manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “As the UK has opened up, demand for Uber rides has soared, meaning that we need more drivers on the road. In Leeds, we’ve seen a 8% increase in demand since before the lockdown as people go back to work, restaurants and bars. There’s not been a better time to sign up, especially as we’re the only operator to provide all drivers with holiday pay and, where eligible, enrolment in a pension scheme.”

Those looking to become an Uber driver can APPLY HERE .

