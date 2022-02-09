UB40 ft Ali Campbell and Comedy in the Park cancelled in Leeds: What the promoter has told fans to do next

Here is what we know so far, and what fans have been told to do:

Where were the shows due to take place?

Both of the shows - UB40 ft Ali Campbell and Comedy in the Park - were expected to be held on a stage on the Temple Newsam estate.

When were the shows due to take place?

The first was due to be UB40 ft Ali Campbell on July 22, with a 'Comedy in the Park' event following on the next day (Saturday July 23).

Who was the promoter?

The promoter for the event was M&B Promotions.

When did the promoter release a statement?

A statement was released on Tuesday (February 8) to the shock of fans.

What did the promoter tell fans to do next?

Ticket holders for any cancelled event who purchased tickets via easyticketing.co.uk should contact either Paypal for a refund or your bank or credit card provider to administer a chargeback, the promoter said.

"If tickets were purchased anywhere else, please contact your point of purchase."

What was their statement in full?

The statement reads: "It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of our scheduled events, and the end of operations for M&B Promotions Ltd and our ticket platform Simple Ticketing Ltd.

"We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it's no longer viable for us to continue trading.

"Ticket holders for any cancelled event who purchased tickets via easyticketing.co.uk should contact either Paypal for a refund or your bank/credit card provider to administer a chargeback.

"If tickets were purchased anywhere else, please contact your point of purchase."