Two police officers save woman's life after collapse in Yorkshire

Officers from Humberside Police were called to reports that a woman had collapsed on Dee Street, Hull at around 8pm.

Officers attended and found that the woman was being cared for by a passing trainee paramedic, however it soon became apparent that she was in a critical condition and urgent medical action was required.

Whilst waiting for the ambulance, the patrol officers and the member of the public worked together to carry out lifesaving medical treatment.

Upon arrival of the ambulance, it was established that the work carried out by the team had likely saved the woman’s life.