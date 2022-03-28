Two people confirmed dead in early morning house fire in Bradford

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that two people have died in a house fire in Bradford this morning.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:30 am

It is believed neighbours on Ringwood Road on the Canterbury estate attempted to rescue the casualties, whose ages have not yet been given.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire at Ringwood Road, Bradford at 6:38am this morning.

"Sadly, it was later confirmed that two people had died as a result of the blaze.

Ringwood Road

"Investigations are currently ongoing to find the cause."

A police cordon remains at the scene.

