Two people confirmed dead in early morning house fire in Bradford
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that two people have died in a house fire in Bradford this morning.
By Grace Newton
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:30 am
It is believed neighbours on Ringwood Road on the Canterbury estate attempted to rescue the casualties, whose ages have not yet been given.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire at Ringwood Road, Bradford at 6:38am this morning.
"Sadly, it was later confirmed that two people had died as a result of the blaze.
"Investigations are currently ongoing to find the cause."
A police cordon remains at the scene.