It is believed neighbours on Ringwood Road on the Canterbury estate attempted to rescue the casualties, whose ages have not yet been given.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire at Ringwood Road, Bradford at 6:38am this morning.

"Sadly, it was later confirmed that two people had died as a result of the blaze.

Ringwood Road

"Investigations are currently ongoing to find the cause."