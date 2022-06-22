Two Love Island contestants dumped from the villa after public vote on Tuesday

Following the public’s vote after Sunday’s episode of the hit ITV dating show, six islanders were put at risk – but it was Ikenna and Amber who placed at the bottom.

After the announcement, the other contestants were emotional as they said their goodbyes.

Dancer and model Tasha Ghouri, who was among the six at risk, said: “I actually can’t stop shaking I feel like she’s one of my closest gals. It’s heartbreaking, it genuinely is heartbreaking.”

Also speaking from the beach hut afterwards, paramedic Paige Thorne was tearful over Amber’s departure, describing her as someone you could “always go to for everything and anything”.

Senior microbiologist Dami Hope was coupled up with Amber in the show, but had recently expressed his romantic interest in Indiyah Polack.

After the news, he said: “They were probably two of the people I’m closest with in here and I actually will miss Amber a lot, I’m not going to lie. I feel guilty for even wanting to miss her but I will miss her.”

While leaving the villa, Amber said: “I feel like I’ll miss all the love islanders.

“The laughs, the girls messing around obviously, little chats with Dami. But I don’t have any regrets, definitely done myself proud, I’ve been true to me.”

Ikenna added: “I’m definitely going to miss all the islanders, I’ll say Dami in particular and Amber, who’s here with me.”

Hotel waitress Indiyah was comforted by Paige and Tasha as she became emotional following the departure of her friend Amber and Ikenna, who she was coupled up with on the show.

She also explained the predicament that she and Dami had planned to tell Amber and Ikenna about their interest in each other, but that they would now not get the chance.

The next day, Dami and Indiyah developed their relationship and talked about if they had ever been in love.

Indiyah said: “I feel I’ve had loads of love for someone but I don’t think I was ‘in love’.”

Dami asked: “What would it take for you to be in love?” to which Indiyah replied: “A lot of contributing factors.

“I feel like if I’m with somebody and there is that slight feeling my head could be turned or I could have eyes for somebody else then that goes to show that I’m not in love.”

The islanders also took part in a game of truth or dare, which seemed to ruffle some feathers.

The game saw Indiyah choose Dami after she was dared to give a lap dance and a kiss to her favourite islander.

While Dami chose Indiyah for who he would most like to spend a night alone with in the hideaway bedroom.

The game also caused some commotion when rugby player Jacques O’Neill said he thought Ekin-Su and Jay were the couple most likely to not work out while his ex-girlfriend Gemma and Luca were the most likely to stay together.

The end of the episode also teased that 26-year-old Antigoni Buxton would be entering the villa during Wednesday’s episode.

Ahead of her appearance, the singer-songwriter from London said: “I’ve been single for almost a year-and-a-half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible.

“I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose.”