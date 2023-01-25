The former face of Ready Steady Cook was pictured at Leeds Kirkgate Market stopping off for lunch.

Vietnamese street food kitchen Banh & Mee, based inside the market, posted a picture of the TV chef on Instagram. They said he had lunch at the venue, which is popular with visitors, yesterday (Tuesday).

Ainsley Harriott, inset, visited Leeds Kirkgate Market vendor Banh & Mee Vietnamese street food kitchen.

"The man, the legend…. @ainsleyfoods lunching with us today.”