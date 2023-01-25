TV celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott makes surprise Leeds Kirkgate Market visit for lunch at Banh & Mee Vietnamese kitchen
Celebrity TV chef Ainsley Harriott made a surprise appearance in Leeds city centre.
The former face of Ready Steady Cook was pictured at Leeds Kirkgate Market stopping off for lunch.
Vietnamese street food kitchen Banh & Mee, based inside the market, posted a picture of the TV chef on Instagram. They said he had lunch at the venue, which is popular with visitors, yesterday (Tuesday).
"READY….STEADY….COOK…,” the post said.
"The man, the legend…. @ainsleyfoods lunching with us today.”
London-born Ainsley is best-known for his TV cooking game shows, which were broadcast on the BBC. Can't Cook, Won't Cook ran from 1995-2000 before he became the frontman for Ready Steady Cook from 2000 until its final episode in 2010.