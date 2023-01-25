News you can trust since 1890
TV celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott makes surprise Leeds Kirkgate Market visit for lunch at Banh & Mee Vietnamese kitchen

Celebrity TV chef Ainsley Harriott made a surprise appearance in Leeds city centre.

By Joseph Keith
The former face of Ready Steady Cook was pictured at Leeds Kirkgate Market stopping off for lunch.

Vietnamese street food kitchen Banh & Mee, based inside the market, posted a picture of the TV chef on Instagram. They said he had lunch at the venue, which is popular with visitors, yesterday (Tuesday).

"READY….STEADY….COOK…,” the post said.

Ainsley Harriott, inset, visited Leeds Kirkgate Market vendor Banh & Mee Vietnamese street food kitchen.

"The man, the legend…. @ainsleyfoods lunching with us today.”

London-born Ainsley is best-known for his TV cooking game shows, which were broadcast on the BBC. Can't Cook, Won't Cook ran from 1995-2000 before he became the frontman for Ready Steady Cook from 2000 until its final episode in 2010.

