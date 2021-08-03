Tudor prowess heralded at Leeds Royal Armouries

Every day during August visitors will be able to watch a Tudor themed horse show in the outdoor arena.

Every day during August visitors will be able to watch a Tudor themed horse show in the outdoor arena adjacent to the main museum building.

Expert historical horse riders will demonstrate the hunting techniques favoured by King Henry VIII, cheered on by a social distanced crowd.

The stables will also be open to the public every day throughout August so visitors can meet the horses and grooms.

The outdoor mews will be filled with birds of prey at the weekends so visitors can find out how falconry was part of Tudor life.

Plus, a blacksmith will be taking up residency in the craft court demonstrating blacksmithing methods. Families will be able to try out archery for themselves in Armouries Square.

The highlight of the summer will be the magnificent Tudor jousting tournament taking place over the August bank holiday weekend from Saturday 28 – Monday 30 August.

When highly-skilled jousters will compete in full armour to show off their horse riding abilities and courage. This year, both male and female jousters will take part in this historic spectacle.

These activities link to the recently transformed Tournament gallery which reopened with a new display earlier this year. This tells the story of The Field of Cloth of Gold, Henry VIII’s extravagant 1520 tournament in France and one of the most amazing political and sporting events ever staged.

Highlights include armourers’ tools, gift armours for horse and man, sporting weapons and two innovative and technically splendid armours made for King Henry VIII.

The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds has welcomed back thousands of visitors safely since reopening on May 19. Throughout the summer the museum is continuing to follow COVID-19 guidance for the safety of staff and visitors. Measures include limiting visitor numbers, additional cleaning procedures and wearing face coverings.

For more information and to pre-book, visit: https://royalarmouries.org/event/tudor-summer/***********************