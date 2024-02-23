Trinity Leeds evacuated after fire alarm goes off as shoppers forced to wait outside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trinity shopping centre, located at the heart of Leeds city centre, was evacuated earlier this morning after a fire alarm was activated in the loading bay.

West Yorkshire Fire attended the scene before giving the all clear for the centre to reopen at 11am.

Trinity shopping centre was evacuated earlier this morning. PIctures: NW

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: "We can confirm that Trinity was evacuated for a short time earlier today after a fire alarm was activated in the loading bay.

"The local fire service attended as a precaution and confirmed it was safe to re-open the centre just after 11am.