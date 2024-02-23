Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Trinity Leeds evacuated after fire alarm goes off as shoppers forced to wait outside

Shoppers were evacuated from Trinity Leeds this morning after an alarm went off.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Trinity shopping centre, located at the heart of Leeds city centre, was evacuated earlier this morning after a fire alarm was activated in the loading bay.

West Yorkshire Fire attended the scene before giving the all clear for the centre to reopen at 11am.

Trinity shopping centre was evacuated earlier this morning. PIctures: NWTrinity shopping centre was evacuated earlier this morning. PIctures: NW
A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: "We can confirm that Trinity was evacuated for a short time earlier today after a fire alarm was activated in the loading bay.

"The local fire service attended as a precaution and confirmed it was safe to re-open the centre just after 11am.

"We'd like to apologise to any guests who had their visit disrupted and thank them for their co­ operation during the evacuation."

