Sharon Barrell, who had one daughter, died suddenly aged 49 on February 1, according to her long-term colleague and friend Sharon Mace, who worked with her at the Asda store on Old Lane in Beeston. A booklet that has been left at the store has been filled with heart warming messages and tributes to Sharon, with one person recalling how Sharon gave her discounts on her donuts and “showed love to all the customers”.

Ms Mace said that she had been the one to interview Sharon for a job at Asda around Christmas time in 2016. She recalled that while her manager had asked her to be serious for the interviews, when she sat down with Sharon the two instantly became friends. She said: “She sat down for the interview and told me her name was Sharon and she had two cats and that one of them was called Loki. I then said ‘My name’s Sharon and I’ve got a cat called Loki as well!’

"She was a big animal lover – she had cats, snakes, hamsters and everything.

A condolence book has been left at the Asda store in Beeston for customers to leave tributes to Sharon Barrell

"She loved her daughter so much. She was all she talked about.”

Ms Mace added: "She was just so lovely and bubbly. She didn’t have a bad bone in her body.

"Reading the condolence book you realise that she will be really missed by everyone in the store. She worked on the kiosk so literally all the customers knew her.”

Ms Mace added that the store are holding a charity event next month in memory of Sharon, with all of the donations going towards a local animal charity.

Tributes have been left for Sharon Barrell in a booklet at the Asda store in Beeston, Leeds

James Stevenson, the store manager said "We're a really close-knit group here in Asda Beeston, so the passing of Sharon has had a big impact on us all. We are all devastated at her passing, but everyone is being uplifted by the kind and heart-warming messages we are receiving - it just shows the impact Sharon had on both our colleagues and customers - we're all going to miss her dearly. Our heartfelt thoughts are also with all her family at this difficult time."

One regular customer at the store, Muneeba Kauser, said she was “shocked and heartbroken” when she saw the condolences booklet left for Sharon, adding that Sharon would regularly give her discounts on donuts. Muneeba said: “I always went to Asda and gladly bumped into this beautiful soul. She always gave me a discount on the Krispy Kreme donuts so I would always be looking forward to bumping into her. As I went in on my break from work and saw the booklet it just gave me goosebumps

"She was a very bubbly soul; always welcoming and and showing love to all the customers she met, She would see you from a mile and walk up to you just to ask if you were okay.”