Tributes paid to top Yorkshire barrister who 'made the world a better place' after sudden death aged 36

James Alexander Gelsthorpe passed away suddenly in December and a eulogy was held today at Leeds Crown Court and attended by a large number of KCs who worked with him.

Based at New Park Court Chambers in Leeds since 2012, Mr Gelsthorpe both prosecuted and defended in major criminal trials, and represented the family of Jason Mercer, from Rotherham, who was killed on a ‘smart’ motorway stretch of the M1 near Meadowhall, at inquest – leading to a major government U-turn on the roll-out of smart motorways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also involved in charity work for the North Eastern Circuit and sang baritone in the circuit choir.

James Gelsthorpe (photo courtesy of New Park Court Chambers, Leeds)

One of the barristers who addressed the courtroom described how Mr Gelsthorpe had seemed ‘completely normal’ the day before he died and spoke of the ‘utter disbelief’ felt by colleagues.

He added: “This has been a devastating hammer blow. He was such good company and a devoted father to his daughter Sophie. He was far more than a one-trick pony and our lives have been made better by having James as a friend. He enriched our lives and he made the earth a better place. He had a deep humanity and decency and in his memory we strive to be just a little bit more like him.”

The funeral for Mr Gelsthorpe will take place at St Peter’s Church in Addingham, near Ilkley, on Friday February 3 and nearly £9,000 has collected for the mental health charity Mind in his memory.

A statement from his family read: “James will be remembered as kind-hearted, good-humoured, hard-working and fun-loving.

James with his partner and daughter in an image from the family's Mind fundraising page

“The sudden loss of James has left a huge hole in all our lives. He was a wonderful human being with a big heart, a brilliant mind and a certain sparkle which brightened the lives of those who knew him. He was loved and respected so very much and is sorely missed by all his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad