Greg Owens was known to many as the captain of the vibrantly coloured ‘Forever Changes’, which is often moored along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

He was a co-owner of The Hidden Village, a children’s role-play village, toyshop and cafe, which opened on Call Lane last year.

Tributes have been paid to Leeds business owner Greg Owens, who died last month at the age of 48 following complications during surgery.

Greg and his wife Frankie had been looking forward to celebrating their 30th anniversary in May. But last month, he died unexpectedly as a result of complications during surgery. He was 48 years old.

Greg’s daughter Caitlin, 25, described her dad as “one-of-a-kind”.

She said: “He was a fierce advocate for socialism, feminism and equality in society, as well as a hands-on father and devoted grandpa.

“His impact upon my life is simply unquantifiable.”

Greg had three other children, Sam, Ruth, and Tom, as well as six young grandchildren. He met Frankie in 1993 during their first week at the University of York, and they were married the following year.

Caitlin added: “Our dad was a constant source of joy and humour, an endless string of knowledge and perspective, and a solid supporter through all of life's ups and downs.

“I'm not sure what I will do without him. To put it as concisely and poignantly as I can, my dad was a rare and wonderful man, and was lost to us all too soon.”

In 2018, Greg suffered a brain haemorrhage and underwent life-saving treatment at the Leeds General Infirmary.

It was that experience that prompted him to sell his house with Frankie and live on a narrowboat. It took them cruising across West Yorkshire, Manchester, Nottingham, Cheshire and Leicester over the next six years.

Greg and Frankie Owens sold their house to live their dream of a nomadic life aboard the 'Forever Changes' narrowboat.

The electric blue vessel was unmissable, with the name of the couple’s favourite album ‘Forever Changes’ emblazoned across the side in colourful lettering and vibrant motifs making it stand out on the water.

Kirsty Whatmore, Greg’s sister, said: “He was full of good humour, strong morals and unwavering devotion to his family. I would always describe him to people as my ‘bohemian brother’.”

In 2022, Greg and Frankie helped their eldest daughter Ruth set up ‘Role-Play Roundabout’, a unique children’s role-play village that operated as a pop-up in Keighley.

Because of its popularity, they set up a permanent base on Call Lane in Leeds last year. ‘The Hidden Village’, which opened in August, was designed as a space for children to play, with an adjoining toyshop and cafe.

When news of Greg’s death was shared with customers, they reacted with sadness on social media.

Greg completed a PhD in Philosophy at the University of Leeds in 2014.

In 2014, Greg completed a PhD in Philosophy at the University of Leeds. His supervisor, Professor Helen Stewart, said: “Greg was my first PhD student at Leeds – and one of the very best.

“He was certainly talented enough to go further – but that was never Greg’s plan.”

Greg and Frankie enjoyed walking and, just over three years ago, raised £500 for charity on an 80-mile hike from Ilkley to Bowness in Windermere, backpacking and sleeping in a tent along the way.

She said that the surgical team at the Leeds General Infirmary were “fantastic” and did everything they could to ensure Greg lived a happy seven years after his initial bleed.

He will be remembered by many as a passionate lover of music. After his haemorrhage, he was no longer able to play guitar as he had previously. So instead, he began to explore different ways of creating music and established himself as ‘The Glass Pavilion’.

He released three albums in three years, collaborating with musicians internationally.

One of them said: “His ability to find an authentic musical voice amidst adversity, his refusal to let go of his passion for music, and his contributions to the post-rock and shoegaze genres will not be forgotten.