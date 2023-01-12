Colinton Sanderson, who helped to set up Helping Hands UK and served as its chief executive, was receiving radiotherapy for his cancer and developed a lung virus before his death in hospital on December 18. The organisation’s co-founder, Toni Mella Sweeney, who considered Colinton to be her father, said: “A hero has died”.

Helping Hands UK is run by a small team of people who have been homeless or experienced addiction and have managed to come out the other side. Toni was homeless for 10 years herself and had battled with drug addiction since the age of nine.

She was an addict when she first met Colinton in 2014 and he quickly became her carer. She added: “A beautiful love and friendship blossomed. I was born without a dad but Colinton is the grandfather to my children. In fact, everyone on the streets call him dad.”

Colinton Sanderson was the chief executive and co-founder of the homelessness organisation Helping Hands UK before his death at age 74.

Toni told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she gave up her addictions for Colinton, who supported her despite being in radiotherapy and struggling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The two founded Helping Hands UK in 2018, establishing a more organised approach to helping the homeless across the city. Prior to this, the duo used to distribute sandwiches to those in need.

Now, the organisation can offer various support for the homeless and is actively working on including those on the verge of homelessness too. It prepares more than 180 meals on its outreach every Wednesday and Sunday, made by Toni and other team members.

Toni, 60, has still continued cooking for the homeless while she prepares for Colinton’s funeral. She said: “Funerals are not easy. Emptying his house has been the worst thing. I have been opening the door to anyone who wants anything and it’s nearly all gone to people who needed it. That has been quite lovely – but hard to dismantle his life.

"A legend has died – he was my legend. You can’t buy this relationship we have. We won the lottery when we met each other.”

Other co-founder Toni Mella Sweeney is pictured with Colinton Sanderson, who has been preparing his funeral and continuing the operations of Helping Hands UK.

In the organisation, Colinton took on the role of driving across the country, oftentimes alone, to collect large quantities of food to make the outreach possible. He would load the car and maintain the trailers, while also attending all the meetings. Toni said: “Without my dad, Helping Hands UK wouldn’t be.”

Many local businesses and people across the city got to know Colinton over the years, said Toni. The workers at the nearby Greggs in Pudsey watched him pick up items from the store, walk around the community and give small meals to the elderly every Friday. Even after his death, local businesses are commemorating his work – including Jayne Verity Funeral Directors who made a £300 donation towards the charity.

Toni said: “He was a legendary father of the streets. I challenge anyone to say different. I feel like he still here, smiling at me. When we got a donation from the funeral home, I saw him wink at me.”

Helping Hands UK is currently looking for emergency drivers with full licenses to help with its outreach work and invites anyone to attend the funeral. Email [email protected] for full details.