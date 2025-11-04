Tributes have been paid to a Leeds United fan who had a vision to get the club’s anthem back to the top of the charts in the 2000s.

Dave Whittaker was instrumental in a plan to propel Marching On Together to number 1 in the charts as the Whites pushed for promotion in 2010.

He joined forces with close friends Ian de Whytell and Kevin Smith to push a digitally remastered version of the song to the top of the pop parade.

Ian de Whytell, owner of Crash Records, recalled: “It was 2010 and as Leeds United were pushing for promotion Dave had the idea that we should try and get Marching on Together to number 1 in the charts. Coincidentally, myself and Kevin Smith had been discussing exactly that when Dave messaged us with the suggestion.

“So the three of us got together and worked out a plan to spread the word. This involved a huge social media campaign as well as the other usual channels. We were also helped by the club who posted the story on their official website. And they made a brand new video featuring footage of supporters and the current squad. As it turned out we got to number 10 in the charts which is where the original single peaked in 1972.“

Ian added: “We gathered at Kevin’s house on the Sunday afternoon and listened to the chart run down on Radio 1. We celebrated with Dave that afternoon. He was delighted to have played a huge part in getting Leeds United back into the Top 10 of the charts again.”

Pictured celebrating their success at Elland Road are, Ian De-Whytell, Kevin Smith and Dave Whittaker. | Steve Riding

Dave from Roundhay passed away on Thursday, October 9, from a coronary artery thrombosis. He was 67. He leaves behind his son Christian.

Christian told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He really known around the community Every pub he went into he bumped into someone he knew. Leeds United was huge part of his life. He loved the football. He also loved the outdoors - going for walks and hiking. He loved the Lake District it was one of his favourite places. Another thing he loived in his free time was leather craft. He would make all sorts - from belts and leather pouches, and carry cases for his phone. He was really talented in that. He will sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Leeds music promoter John Keenan, also paid tribute to his close friend.

“I’ve known him since he was a Mod on his scooter in and around Oakwood in the late 70s, he said “A great chap, loved to be involved in the Leeds music scene, even had his own YouTube video channel. Some of you will have seen him with his cameras at The Brudenell, Roscoe, Korks and other places. He will be missed.”