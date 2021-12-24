Tributes paid after death of popular Chapel Allerton stalwart
Tributes have been paid after the death of a popular community stalwart.
Frank Whitelow was a long standing member of the Chapel Allerton community.
He lived in Chapel Allerton all of his life and is a former RAF and Yorkshire Evening Post employee.
Frank was adored by staff at the local Co-Op store which he frequented.
He was "the obvious choice" to be invited to officially open the refurbished store recently.
Frank met Sheila, the love of his life, on a bus from Chapel Allerton into Leeds city centre and they had 60 years of happy marriage.After being reunited during the Covid pandemic, Frank said holding her hand once more was like “winning the lottery”.
Sheila died in May of this year.
Another local co-op customer, Michael McGowan, who was Education Officer for the former Leeds Co-operative Society, said: "Frank has not been well for several months but struggled to get to the Co-op each day.
"The Co-op staff thought the world of Frank and he was regularly taken back home from the Co-op by Jennie Rawnsley, a young member of staff, who described him as her friend."
Frank's well attended funeral took place on December 22 in Lawnswood.
