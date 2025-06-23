The public have been paying heartfelt tribute to Mike Smith, the much-loved founder of Mike’s Carpets, who passed away last week aged 79.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best known for his memorable Yorkshire Television adverts in the 1980s, the carpet trader became a local icon, warming the hearts of Yorkshire folk for decades.

Mike died on Tuesday, June 17, after a brief battle with a heart condition. He was remembered by many as a kind, generous man who always looked out for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Smith died on Tuesday, June 17, his wife confirmed.

Starting his career with a stall in Leeds Kirkgate Market in the 1970s, Mike went on to open his flagship store in Armley, later expanding to a further 12 outlets across the region.

On Facebook, Yorkshire Evening Post readers shared fond memories of Mike, with many recalling his famously cheesy - but highly effective - TV adverts.

Em Am said: "Met Mike's Carpets & his lovely wife when I was cabin crew on Jet2 (mid-00s) Spanish destination from Leeds - he kindly bought the crew chocolate bags from our service as I served him. And I can recall us giving him a cheeky little shout-out on the p.a. after we landed '...did you know we had THE famous Mike's Carpets onboard today's flight today ladies & gentlemen..!'"

Corey Lavender remembered the impact of the ads: "Loved those adverts back in the late 80s/early 90s. We'd often quote his catchphrases!! I emailed him about 20 years ago about them and he was kind enough to reply."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike's Carpets television adverts were a staple in the 1980s.

Charles Lowe said: “Mike was highly interested in our Morley (Station Road) textile mill building in 1990. Crackingly cheesy but highly effective TV adverts & his business skills made him a legendary character!”

Amanda Wilkie added: "Mi mam bought every carpet we had from their Armley branch and Rodley."

Batley-born Mike Smith carved out a successful career in the carpet trade throughout the 1970s, ‘80s and beyond. His distinctive television ads helped propel the business from local roots in Kirkgate Market and Armley to wider regional recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike's Carpets in Armley.

Famous faces have also paid their respects. Leeds comedian Billy Pearce posted on social media: "I’m in shock at the passing of my good friend Mike Smith, founder of Mike’s Carpets in Leeds. Mike helped me so much over the years and the advice he gave was the best.

“I’ve lost a true friend and my heart goes out to Carol, his boys and the grandkids. Reunited with his beautiful daughter now, rest in peace Mike, you will be sorely missed x"

His wife, Carol, first broke the news to ITV, saying: “Mike was a wonderful man - everyone knew him - he was so popular. There'll never be anyone like him.”