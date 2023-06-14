Chris Moran, 32, from Wakefield, passed away after being involved in a road collision whilst on a stag celebration party in Nevada, USA, on Friday, June 9.

Nevada State Police have confirmed that Mr Moran was hit by two cars on Interstate 15, near Tropicana Avenue. Local media reported that he was struck while crossing the road at around 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes poured in from his friends, family, colleagues and clients after the news broke, with Mr Moran’s sister saying he “was loved so much and will be missed by us forever”.

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Chris Moran, whose rugby team described him as "one of a kind"

A fundraiser page to help bring Mr Moran back home from America has received over £36,000 in donations and his girlfriend Georgia Cooke has also paid tribute, saying that the couple had been planning to move into their new home together, saying: “We were so excited.

"You were the most kind, caring and selfless person who did anything to help your friends and family when they needed you.

"We had so many plans for our future. I’m just so heartbroken that those won’t happen anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You are so so loved by everyone I hope you realised that. I really don’t know what I am going to do without you, I feel so lost, you brought me so much happiness.

Chris Moran with his girlfriend Georgia

"You’re going to be missed by everyone, so much.

"I love you more than words can say, fly high baby."

The 32-year-old was a beloved uncle to his eight-year-old niece, Jorgie, and a keen amateur rugby player who supported Leeds United and Wakefield Trinity.

Chris’s former rugby team, Westgate Common ARLFC, paid tribute saying that he was “genuinely one of a kind” and had an “aura around him”.

The club wrote: "There’s so much more that could be said that a Facebook post doesn’t do it justice, but as a loyal supporter, sponsor, player and friend of Westgate, he will forever be with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris worked as a Sales Director at findmy.car and the company took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to their former colleague.

"Chris touched the lives of everyone he encountered with his boundless enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and contagious optimism”, the post read.

"His charismatic personality lit up any room he entered, making each interaction memorable and meaningful.”

One friend called Mr Moran “one of the nicest lads ever” and another friend said: “Chris Moran you were one of the good ones,mate. The kindest. From high school into the adult years you’ve been a diamond. Never to be forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at the UK Foreign Office have confirmed that they are supporting Mr Moran’s family, as well as working with the local authorities.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Las Vegas and are in touch with the local authorities.”