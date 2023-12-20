The family of the “old fashioned” police chief in charge when Peter Sutcliffe was caught have paid tribute to the former officer after his death at the age of 96.

Former detective chief superintendent James ‘Jim’ Hobson died on December 12 at St James’ Hospital after having complications with his gallbladder.

Born in Gipton, he joined the Royal Navy when 16-years-old and sailed the now-infamous Russian convoys before joining West Yorkshire Police upon returning to England.

He was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable and took over command of the search for Sutcliffe in 1980, which he led to its successful conclusion when the serial killer was eventually caught in Sheffield.

James Hobson was in charge of the search for the Peter Sutcliffe at the time of his capture. Photo: Family handout

Mr Hobson’s grandson, Franco Pardini, told the YEP: “It was a testing and worrying time. He had a daughter at the time – my mum – who was young and going out and had a boyfriend – who is now my dad.

"At one point the police stopped my mum and dad and one of the officers said ‘who wants to tell the boss we’ve stopped his daughter with a gentleman we don’t know?’”

Mr Hobson was recently portrayed by Lee Ingleby in the ITV drama about the search for Sutcliffe called The Long Shadow.

Mr Pardini said: “Having sat down with him after watching he said there was a lot of artistic licence and mistakes [in the programme].

James Hobson meeting the Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Family handout

"Even in his later years, grandpa would go to the library to read crime novels and if anything came out about [Sutcliffe] he would read it. He never lost interest.”

Mr Padini said that his grandfather refused to speak about the investigation to most people after it was concluded out of respect for the victims.

He said: “I was one of the few people he ever spoke to about it. He didn’t even speak to my mum.”

He said that while his grandfather will forever be remembered for his work on the case, it was his time in the Royal Navy of which he was especially proud.

Mr Hobson served alongside Prince Phillip, just as he was made Duke of Edinburgh, and received a medal at the Russian Embassy for his service on the Russian convoys, in the later years of his life.

After leaving the police force, Mr Hobson worked in security and in various other administrative roles. When he retired, Mr Pardini said he stayed active as a member of the Rotary Club in Wetherby and playing bowls with his friends.

Following the death of his wife in 2010, he to Roundhay to be nearer to his daughter. At the time of his death, he also had two great-grandchildren.

Asked what his grandfather was like, Mr Pandini said: “My grandfather was an old fashioned, stiff-upper-lip kind of man. You didn’t mess with him.

"He was a stern figure growing up. If he told you off you knew you’d done something wrong.”

Mr Hobson’s funeral will take place on January 4 at St Anne’s Cathedral in Leeds at 1.30pm.