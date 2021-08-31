The Grand Depart setting off on The Headrow in 2014.

Welcome to Yorkshire and the A.S.O. (Amaury Sport Organisation) announced the news on Tuesday, August 31.

The organisers said that the event has been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with "escalating financial challenges".

It follows the postponement of the race in March 2020 and again in 2021.

CEO of A.S.O. Yann Le Moenner said: "In 2014, Yorkshire offered the Tour de France one of the most memorable Grand Départ in its history.

"Hundreds of thousands of spectators came out to support the greatest riders, all of whom were taken aback by the enthusiastic support.

"Sporting success was also on the menu thanks to a route that seemed built for cycling.

"A strong relationship between the Tour de France and Yorkshire was born and was confirmed in the creation of a new annual event, the Tour de Yorkshire. For 7 years now our teams have been working towards the realisation of the event, which after 5 editions has become a real marker in cycling's spring season.

"After 2 back-to-back cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic hitting in early 2020, and considering economic factors, some of which result from it, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the Tour de Yorkshire will not be organised in 2022.

"Whatever the case, the Tour de France and A.S.O. will always remain close to Yorkshire because of the fantastic Grand Départ in 2014 and 5 successful editions of the Tour de Yorkshire which deserve a follow-up.”

Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire Peter Box added: “Whilst the news about the Tour de Yorkshire will be disappointing to hear for many, it’s important for Welcome to Yorkshire to now focus on imminent events and to continue planning for future annual campaigns, similar to 2021’s acclaimed ‘Walkshire’, promoting the whole of the county every day of the year.

"The last eighteen months have seen turbulent times for many businesses and for tourism, with financial restrictions which must be addressed and considered in all decision-making processes.

"The ongoing support of Welcome to Yorkshire’s partners across the county is gratefully acknowledged and we look forward to continuing working together going forward.

"The organisation has shown immense creativity, skill and expertise at arranging and hosting a wide-range of award-winning events in the past and it will continue to do so.”

The annual Tour de Yorkshire (2015-2019) followed the success of the 2014 Tour de France’s Grand Départ in the county.

British Cycling Chief Executive Brian Facer said: “Clearly this is very disappointing news for everyone who recognises the value the Tour de Yorkshire brings to the county and to cycling in Britain. This is not just about the economic boost that top level bike racing has brought to Yorkshire, but also in the huge numbers of people who have been inspired to cycle themselves.

"The local authorities in Yorkshire have done a fantastic job over recent years and deserve credit for trying to find a way forward.

"We will continue to work with Welcome to Yorkshire and A.S.O. to secure major cycling events in the future.