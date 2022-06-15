Carol Coleman, 71, said she was still looking for answers after her 'perfect' son Dean Miles, 49, died after being struck by a silver Skoda Fabia on May 12.

She said Dean - who was a keen walker - regularly made the journey from his job as a director at a car dealership back home to get 20,000 steps in a day.

But after he headed back to work on that fateful day, Dean was hit by a Skoda Fabia at 1.50pm on a 60mph stretch of the A6120 in Horsforth.

Heartbroken Carol, a mum-of-two and a former pub manager, said he often went home from work at lunchtime to go grab a sandwich.

Speaking for the first time after his death, she said: "He was a keen walker. He also wanted to get in his 20,000 steps a day, so he’d leave the car and he’d walk.

“He’d done that route many, many times, and he’d always use that route.

“From what we know he came out by the bus shelter, which is just a bit further down from the Horsforth roundabout.

“He’d got over the first two lanes – it must have been clear – and he walked over the lanes and stopped in the middle.

"I’m guessing he then must have thought it was safe for him to walk straight over the next two lanes - and that’s where he got hit by a car.

“We know he died instantly.”

Carol said Dean was a dedicated dad who doted on his three kids, aged 15, eight and four, with trips to theme parks and holidays abroad.

She said: “Dean was very big on families being close and friends being close.

“He was separated, so he had his kids every other weekend, and the weekends that he had the three children, he would do everything he could in that time.

“He’d taken them to theme parks, he took them to Lanzarote at Easter on his own.

“He loved them and they loved him. He was supposed to be going to Alton Towers that weekend with two other children.

“He couldn’t have been a better father – he was perfect."

She said Dean was known as ‘The King of Horsforth’ due to his association with the local area, with friends left bereft following his death.

Carol said: “The funeral proved that – there were over 300 people there when we had the service. His nickname was the King of Horsforth. Everybody looked up to him.

“It’s heartbreaking that we’ve lost him so soon and so quick – and without any answers. We just don’t know what happened that day.

“Still five weeks on from his death, his friends are phoning, and they’re still upset. It’s just heart-breaking. We’re all just feeling it. We’re devastated."

Despite her grief, Carol is now campaigning to get the road reduced to a 40mph speed limit.

She said: “We can’t have anybody else go through this. We just can’t. It’s a fast lane.

“We need a speed camera. There are speed cameras everywhere, but in that part of the road there aren’t any.

“The speed on that road is 60 mph, and then just after where Dean was struck by the car it drops to 40 mph, but then it’s a traffic light before you get to the roundabout.

“All the police are telling me at the moment is that it’s a police investigation and it could go on for quite some time. We’re still looking for answers.