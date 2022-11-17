Travelodge has revealed the most ‘bizarre’ requests at its branches in Leeds, with some asking the hotel management if they could arrange a dinner date with Scary Spice. If that is not strange enough, some customers even put in a request if they could feed the lions (the statue) outside the Leeds Town Hall, which have been guarding the building for over a century.

Following an audit by the hotel chain, Travelodge said the influx of customers checking into its hotels across the UK, including five hotels in Leeds since the lifting of Covid restrictions has resulted in requests and questions from customers during their stay. The topics include place names, local dishes, customs and traditions across the diverse regions that make up the UK to random requests.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 581 UK Travelodge hotels this year including our five hotels in Leeds, with Britons taking more short breaks and turning a concert or sporting event into a Minication.

“Also with more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions across our diverse British regions.

“Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as arranging a meeting with Sooty and Sweep for a customer who wanted to surprise his daughter on her birthday.”

While the hotel could still consider the majority of the requests to be reasonable, there were a number of requests that could not simply be helped which, of course, made the list. The top 10 most bizarre requests made by customers at Travelodge branches in Leeds are listed below.

Top 10 most bizarre requests at Leeds’ Travelodge branches

Leeds Central Travelodge

“It’s my daughter’s birthday, can you arrange for her to meet Sooty & Sweep?

“Can you take my husband on a tour of Leeds whilst I go shopping with my friends?”

“Have you got a spare can of gas? I want to go to Hyde Park Picture House.”

Where is the Finger fish caught?

“Can you feed the lions at Leeds Town Hall?”

Leeds Morley Travelodge

“Can you make a love heart on the bed out of Jelly-Tots? I want to impress my girlfriend and they are her favourite sweets.”

Leeds Colton Travelodge

“Can you arrange for me to go on a dinner date with Scary Spice?”

Leeds Central Vicars Lane Travelodge

“Where can I meet Miss Scarlet?”

Leeds Bradford Airport Travelodge

“Are we in Leeds or Bradford?”