Tom Zanetti has revealed his new song with Bad Boy Chiller Crew is set to be released tomorrow.

The Leeds-born DJ, 33, and the Bradford bassline collective have come together to share their song titled ‘George Best’.

A clip from the music video, which features the Darlin singer and the BMW hitmakers, has been posted to Instagram .

Bad Boy Chiller Crew captioned the post: “GEORGE BEST OUT THURSDAY!”

Tom confirmed, in the comments, that TV personality Callum Best had given his “official blessing” for the song, which is named after his late father.

Callum, who shared the clip to his Instagram story, commented: “Love to see it 👏❤️”.

The video features Tom, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and a number of guests partying in a dark club, with bottles of vodka and beer.

George Best was a Northern Irish professional footballer who spent most of his club career at Manchester United.

The winger died as a result of lung infection and organ failure on 25 November 2005, at the age of 59.

