Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

‘Next level’: DJ Tom Zanetti spots his face painted on a festival fairground ride

Tom spotted the funfair ride at Wales’ ‘In It Together Festival’ where he performed on Saturday (May 27).

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 29th May 2023, 15:28 BST- 2 min read

Tom Zanetti is honoured to see his face painted onto fairground rides. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, said it is “next level” seeing his face replace the likes of Elvis Prestley.

Tom - who has performed in Ibiza, Majorca and Wales in the past week - shared a picture of a Miami which had his face painted on. A Miami consists of a single row of seats that are rotated clockwise and anticlockwise by two arms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Referring to himself as a “Northern brother”, the DJ - who was born in the suburb of Belle Isle - wrote: “Another one. Might not be much to anyone else but to me this is next level haha. Growing up at the fair and seeing Elvis and all the legends on the rides. Now ur Northern brother on two that I’ve seen so far haha.”

Tom Zanetti’s face painted on to a funfair ride. (Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story)Tom Zanetti’s face painted on to a funfair ride. (Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story)
Tom Zanetti’s face painted on to a funfair ride. (Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story)

Tom - who owns Playroom and Dollhouse in Leeds - spotted the traditional funfair ride on the grounds of the ‘In It Together Festival’ in Port Talbot, where he performed on the Parc Stage on Saturday (May 27).

Prior to this performance, he kicked off his week with a gig at Ibiza Rocks Hotel on May 24, before headlining the pool party at BH Mallorca, a party hotel in Magaluf on May 26.

The DJ will return to BH Mallorca’s pool parties on June 9,  July 1, July 21 and September 9 this year. He will also play at Future Nightclub in the Greek party town of Kavos on July 12, Motion nightclub in Bristol on July 22 and Luna Springs in Birmingham on August 12.

Related topics:Tom ZanettiWalesLeedsIbizaLegends