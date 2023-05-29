Tom Zanetti is honoured to see his face painted onto fairground rides. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, said it is “next level” seeing his face replace the likes of Elvis Prestley.

Tom - who has performed in Ibiza, Majorca and Wales in the past week - shared a picture of a Miami which had his face painted on. A Miami consists of a single row of seats that are rotated clockwise and anticlockwise by two arms.

Referring to himself as a “Northern brother”, the DJ - who was born in the suburb of Belle Isle - wrote: “Another one. Might not be much to anyone else but to me this is next level haha. Growing up at the fair and seeing Elvis and all the legends on the rides. Now ur Northern brother on two that I’ve seen so far haha.”

Tom Zanetti’s face painted on to a funfair ride. (Credit @tomzanettitz Instagram Story)

Tom - who owns Playroom and Dollhouse in Leeds - spotted the traditional funfair ride on the grounds of the ‘In It Together Festival’ in Port Talbot, where he performed on the Parc Stage on Saturday (May 27).

Prior to this performance, he kicked off his week with a gig at Ibiza Rocks Hotel on May 24, before headlining the pool party at BH Mallorca, a party hotel in Magaluf on May 26.