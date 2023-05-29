‘Next level’: DJ Tom Zanetti spots his face painted on a festival fairground ride
Tom spotted the funfair ride at Wales’ ‘In It Together Festival’ where he performed on Saturday (May 27).
Tom Zanetti is honoured to see his face painted onto fairground rides. The Leeds-born DJ, 33, said it is “next level” seeing his face replace the likes of Elvis Prestley.
Tom - who has performed in Ibiza, Majorca and Wales in the past week - shared a picture of a Miami which had his face painted on. A Miami consists of a single row of seats that are rotated clockwise and anticlockwise by two arms.
Referring to himself as a “Northern brother”, the DJ - who was born in the suburb of Belle Isle - wrote: “Another one. Might not be much to anyone else but to me this is next level haha. Growing up at the fair and seeing Elvis and all the legends on the rides. Now ur Northern brother on two that I’ve seen so far haha.”
Tom - who owns Playroom and Dollhouse in Leeds - spotted the traditional funfair ride on the grounds of the ‘In It Together Festival’ in Port Talbot, where he performed on the Parc Stage on Saturday (May 27).
Prior to this performance, he kicked off his week with a gig at Ibiza Rocks Hotel on May 24, before headlining the pool party at BH Mallorca, a party hotel in Magaluf on May 26.
The DJ will return to BH Mallorca’s pool parties on June 9, July 1, July 21 and September 9 this year. He will also play at Future Nightclub in the Greek party town of Kavos on July 12, Motion nightclub in Bristol on July 22 and Luna Springs in Birmingham on August 12.