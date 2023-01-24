The Belle-Isle born DJ, reality TV star and businessman had been training for over six weeks in preparation for his first competitive Misfits light-heavyweight encounter against the undefeated 5-0 Slim Albaher.

In what has been described as “an entertaining back-and-forth affair,” Slim defeated Zanetti via unanimous decision with scorecards of 40-37, 39-37, 39-38.

Speaking to the YEP, Tom detailed the experience of fighting in front of a sold out crowd at Wembley Stadium’s OVO Arena.

Slim Albaher (right) in action against Tom Zanetti in the light-heavyweight bout at the OVO Arena Wembley. Picture: PA Wire

"I wanted for my first fight to be thrown in the deep end and fight the best one. I spent six weeks in a little flat in Rotherham, next to the gym, then I had a boxing camp in Tenerife so I took it really serious,” he said.

"It was unbelievable and I feel like after such a close fight, such an entertaining fight in which I gave him his toughest battle yet that there should be a rematch.”

The unanimous verdict of the victory sparked outrage among millions of fans online with many calling the fight “a draw” while others even declared Slim’s victory a “robbery”.

While his preparation for the fight was severely hampered by a late throat infection that left him bedbound, Tom said his desire for a rematch was driven by a feeling of having “unfinished business”.

He said: “I think a rematch would be fun. It feels like an unsettled score, unfinished business as it was almost a draw. I’ve had so many messages of support and it’s about giving the fans what they want.

"I don’t want to say it was ‘a fix’ or anything because he probably did land one or two more punches in the end but in my first fight, with him as champion, he should have schooled me.”

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support that he has received following the fight, Tom wanted to send a special message to all his fans.

