Recycling firm, Timberpak Limited, has unveiled its new site in Leeds following a multi-million pound investment into the six acre site on Cross Green Industrial Estate.

Officially opened by local MP for Leeds Central, Hilary Benn, the site will process 150,000 tonnes of recycled material per year, with a potential to increase by 50 per cent as the demand for wood-based recycled material grows.

Waste wood sourced by Timberpak Limited is used by EGGER (UK) Limited to produce carbon-negative chipboard panels at its production sites in Northumberland and Scotland.

The company has invested over £30 million into its UK recycling operations over the last two years. I

MP Hilary Benn unveils the news recycling super cite in Leeds. (pic by Michael Baister)

Four new jobs will be created, and this could increase as demand for recycled wood grows. Currently, Timberpak employs 90 people with 40 per cent based at the existing Leeds site.

The state-of-the-art site features the latest recycling technology, including two picking lines, a slow-speed electric shredder, and a stockpiling system. Two new weighbridges and a loading bay have been installed, and weight tickets and delivery documents will be paperless.

More than 1,282 m2 of 265kw solar panels placed across the roof of the main building will make use of greener energy.

Mark Hayton, director at Timberpak Limited, said, “We are delighted to have commissioned our new site. Not only will it increase our capacity and future proof our business, but it will further improve the high quality customers service we pride ourselves on.