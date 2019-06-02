Thousands turnout for Leeds Race for Life at Temple Newsam

One of Leeds' biggest parks was hit by a wave of pink on Sunday as thousands took on the Race For Life.

Runners of all ages, from pros to novices, donned pink t-shirts and tutus to take on the 5k and 10k course at Temple Newsam Park.

This year's Race For Life was the first in which men were allowed to take part.

And it wasn't just the participants the race was a first time for, as this year's event was the first to allow men to take part. The event has traditionally in the past been a female runners-only race.

Around 4,500 people took part in the race, which is held by Cancer Research UK.

First over the finish line was Miriam Jassam, from Rawdon, who finished the 5k in a swift 23 minutes and 38 seconds.

The 24-year-old ran in memory of her uncle who recently passed away from lung cancer, but added she was running with a friend whose mother was now in remission from breast cancer.

She said: "I have never done Race For Life before but I have done a marathon. It was something I signed up for after my uncle passed away."

READ MORE: Leeds breast cancer survivor reclaims her body with striking tattoo following a double mastectomy

Plenty of runners also went the extra mile with fancy dress costumes, running with their pets, and even one group of ladies who did the course with hula hoops.

John Senior, 45, from Normanton, tackled the 5k course with members of his family while dressed as the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, complete with full wig and make up.

He said: "We lost an uncle to cancer last year, then two days after the funeral another relative was diagnosed with skin cancer.

"The wig got a bit uncomfortable in the heat but luckily the make up has stayed more or less in place."

READ MORE: Leeds family's JustGiving effort to get boy with cerebral palsy treatment in USA

Sunday's races followed the Pretty Muddy obstacle courses for adults and children on the Saturday, meaning hundreds of thousands of pounds were raised to research and tackle different cancers.

Simon Round, Cancer Research UK’s Event Manager for Leeds, said: “Once again, we filled the beautiful Temple Newsam park with an amazingly positive yet emotional atmosphere, with the highs of completing the challenge mixed with thoughts for those who have faced cancer.

“All those who took part will make a real difference in the fight against cancer."