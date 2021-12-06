Thousands of children set to run distance of Leeds to North Pole to support city’s homeless

Ten schools are set to take part in the Christmas fundraising event to raise funds for homelessness charity, Simon on the Streets.

Simon on the Streets helps rough sleepers across Leeds, Bradford, and Kirklees through outreach work offering practical and emotional support.

Starting from Monday, December 6, almost 3,000 pupils will join in the an ‘Elf Run’ around their schools and local areas dressed as Christmas elves in support of the charity.

Thousands of primary school children in Leeds are going to run the distance of Leeds to the North Pole to support homeless people in the city. Pictured is pupils from Five Lanes primary school in Wortley.

One school taking part is Five Lanes primary school in Wortley, which will see all 456 pupils take part in the charity Elf Run.

The pupils and staff of Five Lanes, including nursery children as young as three years old, will be walking, skipping, hopping and running the approximate distance of Leeds to the North Pole (2501 miles) in their festive elf wear to raise money for the local cause.

The school's involvement was organised by teaching assistant and leader of the school council, Julie Falkinder.

Ms Falkinder said: "Children see homelessness all over.

"We want our pupils to be aware of it and know what’s happening around them especially in their local area.

"We would like them to appreciate just how lucky they are to go home to a nice warm bed every night.

"If our children and their families see homeless people outside a shop or café we would like to hope that they will show kindness and be more thoughtful to those less fortunate than themselves.”

Ms Falkinder explained that the children of Five Lanes are always eager to support charities and love getting involved with fundraising challenges.

She added: "Our children are so lovely and caring and we know that they will go home and talk to their parents about the event which starts the conversation and ultimately makes everyone more aware of the realities of homelessness and what we can do to help.”

Natalie Moran, CEO of Simon on the Streets said: "To see so many school children learn about the realities of homelessness and actively get involved in a fun initiative which will help raise valuable funds to support the local homeless community is truly heart-warming.

"We’re so grateful to Five Lanes and the other schools for their support and can’t wait to see them running, dressed in their festive outfits."