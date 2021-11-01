The COP26 Coalition is a global coalition of civil society groups, organised in Glasgow by TUC Scotland and Friends of the Earth Scotland.

The West Yorkshire hub has members from every West Yorkshire District, from Trade Unions and Trades Councils, the Friends of the Earth Network, XR groups, Our Future Leeds, Just Transition Wakefield and more.

On November 6, the group will gather at noon to "demand action from global leaders" to "ensure that people and the planet are protected".

Thousands expected to gather in Millennium Square on Saturday for climate change rally PIC: JPI

Stuart Boothman from Just Transition Wakefield said “Climate change is happening now, it is not an issue for our children, it is an issue for all of us.

"Our emissions now are locking us into further global heating, with more frequent and more extreme weather disasters.

"People across the country and across the world are gathering to jolt complacent politicians into action.”

Sam Towson from Our Future Leeds added “This is a global mobilization.

"We are co-ordinating our march and our rally with over 70 cities and towns across the country, and over 200 across the world.

"This is big. We have brought people and organisations together as the COP26 Coalition West Yorkshire Hub, as part of the global movement.

“Everyone knows the risks.

"Climate tipping points are closer than ever and scientists are getting jumpy, which is why they are joining us on the streets.

"This year’s climate disasters, fire, flood, and drought, are from just 1.2 degrees of warming.

"1.5 degrees will be worse, and 2 degrees unimaginable.

"Politicians must act now, this is our future.”

Sally Morgan from XR Leeds said “Extreme capitalism has caused the climate and ecological emergencies, it cannot solve them.

"We must end fossil fuel expansion now, and cut use by 50% by 2030 to even have a chance of avoiding climate and ecological tipping points.

“The people who did least to cause the emergencies are the ones suffering the most, we must have global climate justice and a fair transition for the global majority.”

Speakers at the rally include Sarah Woolley, General Secretary of the Bakers Union, Simon Bowens from FoE, Speakers from faith groups, trade unions, the global justice movement, Black Lives Matter and the Divestment campaign.

The Trade Union Bloc will also assemble in City Square at 11:30am and march up to Millennium Square.

The whole assembly will march through the city centre at 1pm, followed by the main rally back in Millennium Square.