This is the date the Commonwealth Games revealed the Queen’s Baton Relay will pass through Leeds

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres).

The Baton will head as far south as Cornwall and as far north as Northumberland.

Kadeena Cox receiving the Baton from The Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay launch

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the Queen’s Baton will visit Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds on July 12, it has been announced.

It will then go on to Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby the following day.

Highlights across the two days in Yorkshire and the Humber will see the Baton visit the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, be plunged underwater in a shark tank at the Deep in Hull and arrive in Whitby via a RNLI lifeboat.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth, during the build up to the Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28, 2022.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

The Birmingham 2022 website will provide information on the events and where to line the route.

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 Batonbearers will carry the Baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.

Ian Reid, Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022 said: “Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history. And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay symbolises hope, solidarity and collaboration across the Commonwealth at a time when it is needed most. It continues to inspire people wherever it goes and creates huge excitement for Birmingham 2022 as it journeys towards the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on July 28.”

Minister for the Commonwealth Games, Nigel Huddleston, said: "The 2022 Queen's Baton Relay is coming home. Travelling the length and breadth of England, the Baton will bring the excitement of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to every region of the country.

“The Relay marks the final countdown to the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK since London 2012, and I hope people come together and line their streets to celebrate this historic moment.”

Yorkshire & The Humber

Highlights in Yorkshire & The Humber: English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (12 July); Going underwater in a shark tank at The Deep, Hull (13 July); a walk to the historic York Walls (13 July).

Tuesday 12 July: Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds