Campaigners maintain they will not be deterred by yobs after the blue plaques on Leeds Bridge were both stolen earlier this year.

Mr Oluwale was hounded to his death by racist police officers in the late 60s.

The trust says the latest unveiling ceremony is planned after a successful fundraising appeal.

A third blue plaque will be unveiled to David Oluwale.

A message from The David Oluwale Memorial Association and Leeds Civic Trust reads: “Yes, they stole our blue plaque, and now we will replace it, with dancing, music, and poetry.

"It’s all funded by you - the people who contributed so generously and quickly to the Leeds Civic Trust crowdfunding appeal."

David Oluwale had travelled to the UK from Nigeria in 1949 in search of a better life, but was targeted because of his mental health, homelessness and race, before his death.

He was last seen fleeing two police officers on April 18, 1969, and later found drowned in the River Aire.

The first plaque being unveiled in April.

The first plaque in his memory was attached to the bridge in April of this year, but was stolen within hours.

Police treated it as a hate crime.

A man in his 30s was arrested but charges are yet to be brought.

A temporary plaque was put back on the bridge in July, but again it went missing within hours.

Now the third plaque will be unveiled on September 11.

Starting at 3pm, there will be music, dance, poetry and speeches at The Tetley.

At about 4.15pm there will be a procession to Leeds Bridge, led by the Yoruba Heritage Troupe.

On Leeds Bridge there will be a short ceremony to unveil the new blue plaque.

After the ceremony people are invited back to The Tetley for the opening of a new exhibition, Hibiscus Rising: Creating a memorial for David Oluwale with Yinka Shonibare CBE.

The exhibition centres around a maquette sculpture created by artist Yinka Shonibare as part of a public memorial for David Oluwale.