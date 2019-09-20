'They burst into tears': Kind-hearted Leeds man replaces stolen Xbox from Leeds Children's Hospital

A kind hearted Leeds man has replaced an Xbox One console stolen from Leeds Children's hospital.

The games console at the Children's Assessment and Treatment Unit at Leeds Children's Hospital was taken despite being stuck down.

A post on the Unit's Facebook page said: "We are really sad that our Xbox One has been stolen!

"The Xbox was stuck down and someone has unfortunately taken this apart to remove the Xbox.

"This is a resource we provide for children who are sick and isolated for a long period of time.

"We have a lot of sad faces on the ward today."

But the heartless act prompted an outpouring of support - minutes after the post was made public on Friday morning, there were several offers of replacement consoles.

Earlier this morning, Steve Allenby purchased a brand new console before taking it to the hospital.

His act of kindness was praised on social media.

Steve said: "We took it down at lunchtime and they burst in to tears of happiness because so many children depend on the computer when inside the hospital."

Leeds Children's Hospital posted on their Facebook page: "We would like to say a massive thank you for your kind comments and donations!

"We have been lucky enough to replace our stolen Xbox and have had further amazing donations. We will be sharing the donations to other children’s wards in the hospital 🥰

"We cannot put into words how grateful we are and most importantly we will have some very happy children and that’s what it is all about 😊 THANK YOU!"