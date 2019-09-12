These are the Christmas jobs in Leeds that you can apply for right now

These are the Christmas jobs in Leeds that you can apply for right now

It is only 104 days until Christmas and businesses across Leeds are looking for seasonal staff to help out during the festive period.

Here are all the Christmas jobs you can apply for right now.

It is Christmas card season and a very busy time at Royal Mail. They are recruiting Christmas Casuals at the Leeds mail centre to help them with all the extra cards and parcels.

1. Royal Mail

It is Christmas card season and a very busy time at Royal Mail. They are recruiting Christmas Casuals at the Leeds mail centre to help them with all the extra cards and parcels.
pa
Buy a Photo
The Debenhams store in White Rose is recruiting a Christmas team across the sales department and as part of the restaurant team. The city centre store has a 'Talent Bank' open for people to send CVs in.

2. Debenhams

The Debenhams store in White Rose is recruiting a Christmas team across the sales department and as part of the restaurant team. The city centre store has a 'Talent Bank' open for people to send CVs in.
pa
Buy a Photo
Fancy something sparkly for Christmas? There are part-time temporary sales associate roles at Ernest Jones on Commercial Street.

3. Ernest Jones

Fancy something sparkly for Christmas? There are part-time temporary sales associate roles at Ernest Jones on Commercial Street.
pa
Buy a Photo
There are temporary sales assistant roles at the Matalan store in Halton during the busy Christmas period.

4. Matalan

There are temporary sales assistant roles at the Matalan store in Halton during the busy Christmas period.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4