These are the Christmas jobs in Leeds that you can apply for right now It is only 104 days until Christmas and businesses across Leeds are looking for seasonal staff to help out during the festive period. Here are all the Christmas jobs you can apply for right now. 1. Royal Mail It is Christmas card season and a very busy time at Royal Mail. They are recruiting Christmas Casuals at the Leeds mail centre to help them with all the extra cards and parcels. 2. Debenhams The Debenhams store in White Rose is recruiting a Christmas team across the sales department and as part of the restaurant team. The city centre store has a 'Talent Bank' open for people to send CVs in. 3. Ernest Jones Fancy something sparkly for Christmas? There are part-time temporary sales associate roles at Ernest Jones on Commercial Street. 4. Matalan There are temporary sales assistant roles at the Matalan store in Halton during the busy Christmas period.