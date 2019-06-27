These are the 8 secondary schools in Leeds rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted
These secondary schools have all been given an outstanding rating by Ofsted in their latest inspections.
See the full list below from available Ofsted data:
1. Garforth Academy - Outstanding
DATE: 06/12/13
2. The Farnley Academy - Outstanding
DATE: 12/12/13
3. The Morley Academy - Outstanding
DATE: 02/05/13
4. The Ruth Gorse Academy - Outstanding
DATE: 13/07/17
