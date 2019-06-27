stock image

These are the 8 secondary schools in Leeds rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

These secondary schools have all been given an outstanding rating by Ofsted in their latest inspections.

See the full list below from available Ofsted data:

DATE: 06/12/13

1. Garforth Academy - Outstanding

DATE: 06/12/13
google
other
Buy a Photo
DATE: 12/12/13

2. The Farnley Academy - Outstanding

DATE: 12/12/13
google
other
Buy a Photo
DATE: 02/05/13

3. The Morley Academy - Outstanding

DATE: 02/05/13
google
other
Buy a Photo
DATE: 13/07/17

4. The Ruth Gorse Academy - Outstanding

DATE: 13/07/17
google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2