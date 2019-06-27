These are the 8 secondary schools in Leeds rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

See the full list below from available Ofsted data:

1. Garforth Academy - Outstanding DATE: 06/12/13 google other Buy a Photo

2. The Farnley Academy - Outstanding DATE: 12/12/13 google other Buy a Photo

3. The Morley Academy - Outstanding DATE: 02/05/13 google other Buy a Photo

4. The Ruth Gorse Academy - Outstanding DATE: 13/07/17 google other Buy a Photo

View more