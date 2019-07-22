FSA logo

These are the 26 Leeds restaurants and cafes which currently hold a one star food hygiene rating

These restaurants and cafes in Leeds have been given one star food hygiene ratings - the second lowest possible score.

They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.

Leathley House Butterley Street Hunslet Leeds

1. Annas snack bar

Unit 1 Right First Floor 11A Cherry Row Burmantofts Leeds

2. Arabian Nights Lounge

Holywell Lane Shadwell Leeds

3. Brandon Golf Course

17 Crossgates Shopping Centre Station Road Cross Gates Leeds - stock pics PA/Yui Mok

4. Coffee Delight

