These are the 26 Leeds restaurants and cafes which currently hold a one star food hygiene rating
These restaurants and cafes in Leeds have been given one star food hygiene ratings - the second lowest possible score.
They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.
1. Annas snack bar
Leathley House Butterley Street Hunslet Leeds
2. Arabian Nights Lounge
Unit 1 Right First Floor 11A Cherry Row Burmantofts Leeds
3. Brandon Golf Course
Holywell Lane Shadwell Leeds
4. Coffee Delight
17 Crossgates Shopping Centre Station Road Cross Gates Leeds
Yui Mok
pa
