These are the 26 Leeds restaurants and cafes which currently hold a one star food hygiene rating

They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.

1. Annas snack bar Leathley House Butterley Street Hunslet Leeds GOOGLE other Buy a Photo

2. Arabian Nights Lounge Unit 1 Right First Floor 11A Cherry Row Burmantofts Leeds GOOGLE other Buy a Photo

3. Brandon Golf Course Holywell Lane Shadwell Leeds GOOGLE other Buy a Photo

4. Coffee Delight 17 Crossgates Shopping Centre Station Road Cross Gates Leeds - stock pics PA/Yui Mok Yui Mok pa Buy a Photo

View more