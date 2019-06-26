These are officially the 32 best pubs with a Leeds postcode How many have you had a drink in? Here are the full 32 pubs which feature in the Campaign for Real Ale Good Beer Guide 2019 (in no particular order): 1. The Abbey Inn, 99 Pollard Ln The Abbey Inn, 99 Pollard Ln google other Buy a Photo 2. Crescent Inn, Brook St Crescent Inn, Brook St google other Buy a Photo 3. East of Arcadia, 607 Meanwood Rd East of Arcadia, 607 Meanwood Rd google other Buy a Photo 4. Arcadia Ale House, Alma Rd, Leeds Arcadia Ale House, Alma Rd, Leeds google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8