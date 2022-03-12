Overflowing bins cause rat chaos in Leeds city centre, a look back at the circus throughout the decades and a 100-year-old woman shares her secrets to life - this week's video highlights
There has been a real mixture of videos on the Yorkshire Evening Post this week - from overflowing bins causing rat problems in town, life lessons from a Morley woman celebrating her 100th birthday to a look back through the decades at the circus in Leeds.
New arrivals on the video hub this week include:
- A great-grandma from Leeds who is celebrating her 100th birthday in style says good genes, plenty of dancing and the odd tipple have helped her reach the milestone
- Leeds Olympian Nicola Adams has gone back to her roots to lead a boxing workshop that aimed to inspire “the younger generation” as part of International Women’s Day celebrations
- ‘Burrow Strictly Ball’ aims to raise £100K in aid of the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in Leeds. Barrie, Joanne and Claire pitch why they are taking on this challenge. The Ball takes place on the 19th March at Headingley stadium
- Residents of a Leeds city centre housing block have had their lives taken over by rats and the smell of rotting waste, as their bins have now gone weeks without being emptied
- A bouncy castle company has gone viral online after creating a Bad Boy Chiller Crew castle - honouring the popular Bradford band. First Choice Castles has been teasing fans of Bad Boy Chiller Crew for a while on social media that they were creating a brand new castles.
