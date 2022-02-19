Mock funeral staged in city centre, Leeds teens dodge flying bench in Storm Eunice and chef Michael O'Hare on his Michelin star - this week's video highlights

A mock funeral for the death of the city's carbon budget and the moment Leeds teens dodge a flying bench during Storm Eunice are among the latest clips on our video hub.

By Georgina Morris
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:30 pm

New arrivals on the video hub this week include:

Extinction Rebellion and GALBA protesters stage a mock funeral for the city's carbon budget.

* The moment Leeds teens dodge a flying bench during Storm Eunice* Police seek Horsforth crash witnesses as man left fighting for his life* Leeds residents urged to have liver tested with these new high-tech machines* Extinction Rebellion and GALBA stage a mock funeral in Leeds city centre* Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa airs his views ahead of Manchester United clash* Inside Rugby League - Episode 59: Disciplinary flashpoints and Super League defeats* Leeds United fans sing for Stuart Dallas at Goodison Park* Chef Michael O'Hare reacts as Man Behind the Curtain retains Michelin star* The 15 cheapest places to buy a home in Leeds

