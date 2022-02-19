It brings together our news, sport and lifestyle videos in one place, with a responsive player that's designed to give readers the best viewing experience yet.

And when you see a clip you know your friends and family would love to watch too, you can create an email, Facebook post or tweet to share it at the click of a button.

New arrivals on the video hub this week include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extinction Rebellion and GALBA protesters stage a mock funeral for the city's carbon budget.